Unusual visitor to Hartlepool beach

A Hartlepool couple were surprised to see a strange creature on the shore.

John Hunter and Stephanie Morgan were walking their dogs on North Sands yesterday evening when they spotted something flapping at the water's edge.

The squid which was helped back into the water.

Stephanie, 53, said at first she thought it was a fish, but on closer inspection they discovered it was a squid, which had been washed up.

The Asda manager, said: "We live opposite the beach and walk the dogs up and down almost every day.

"I was really surprised to see this. We often see fish and have even seen a baby octopus, but I've never seen anything like this before. It was quite a size as well."

She said she didn't think the creature had been there very long because it hadn't dried out.

John, 55, a HGV driver, picked up the stricken animal and put it back into the water and it swan away.