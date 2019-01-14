Update on Wolviston Services police incident

Police officers called to a report of a dispute at Wolviston Services say there has been 'no complaint made of a crime'.

Officers were called to Wolviston Services, off the A19 and 689, at 5.40pm on Friday January 11 to a report of an altercation.

A section of the Wolviston Services' petrol station was cordoned off by police.



A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a report of an altercation at Wolviston Services at around 5.40pm on Friday January 11.

"Officers attended the scene and searched the area, however, no one was found matching the descriptions given and there has been no complaint made of a crime.”