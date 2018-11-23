Upturned boat in Hartlepool docks sparks RNLI search

An early-morning search was carried out after an upturned boat was spotted in a dock in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 12.55am today to a report of an upturned boat in the Victoria Dock area of Hartlepool.

The upturned boat was recovered by teams

The inshore lifeboat launched at 1.06am and was on scene shortly afterwards where the volunteer crew discovered a small two-metre tender that appeared to have been in the water for a considerable time.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: "A search of the surrounding dock and Kafiga Landings area was made but nothing found.

"The small boat was brought back to the Ferry Road lifeboat station on the inshore lifeboat and disposed of.

"The inshore lifeboat was made ready for service by 1.40am."