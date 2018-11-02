Urgent appeal launched to find missing pregnant woman last seen in Hartlepool

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing woman believed to be nine months pregnant.

Demi Leigh Iveson, 20, was last seen in Hartlepool town centre at around lunchtime yesterday.

Cleveland Police are urgently appealing for help to trace the woman who they have described as being extremely vulnerable.

The force has said she is 5 ft 3“ tall with straight and medium length hair.

Anyone who may have seen Demi or anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 201548.