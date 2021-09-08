Officers say that 16-year-old Michaela was last seen on Tuesday, September 7, at around midday in Hartlepool.

Police who are leading the urgent search believe that she may have travelled towards London earlier today (Wednesday, September 8) and that she may also be travelling with another person.

Cleveland Police are urgently trying to locate missing 16-year-old Michaela.

Officers have concerned for Michaela’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen her or knows of her whereabouts to get in touch with them.

If anybody does have information which could help the police, they should call 101 and quote the reference number 151238.

