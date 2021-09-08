Urgent search underway for a missing 16-year-old girl from Hartlepool
Cleveland Police are appealing for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl from the Hartlepool area who may be travelling towards London.
Officers say that 16-year-old Michaela was last seen on Tuesday, September 7, at around midday in Hartlepool.
Michaela has been described as a white female of a small and thin build, with a pale complexion, facial piercings and black wavy hair – there is no description of her clothing at this time.
Police who are leading the urgent search believe that she may have travelled towards London earlier today (Wednesday, September 8) and that she may also be travelling with another person.
Officers have concerned for Michaela’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen her or knows of her whereabouts to get in touch with them.
If anybody does have information which could help the police, they should call 101 and quote the reference number 151238.