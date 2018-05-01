Vandals set fire in Hartlepool park

Police have slated vandals who started a blaze in a Hartlepool park.

Emergency services were called to the play area in Burn Valley Gardens where a slide was well alight at around 8pm last night.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said a group of youths, both male and female, were seen making off from the area.

They said: "This is an act of mindless vandalism and will not be tolerated."

Fire crews said they attended the incident and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Police investigations are ongoing and anyone with information should ring 101 or call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 and quote reference number CVP-18-075933.