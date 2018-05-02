Vandals slammed after destroying part of Hartlepool play park in fire

Council chiefs have slammed vandals who destroyed play equipment in a Hartlepool park by starting a fire.

A suspected arson attack took place at a play area in Burn Valley Gardens, close to the entrance off Elwick Road, at about 7.35pm on Monday.

A slide on fire in the play area of Burn Valley Gardens in Hartlepool. Photo by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team.

Hartlepool Borough Council say it is not the first time the park has been targeted, and have appealed for residents who live nearby to be vigilant.

A plastic slide was left completely melted after being set alight using an accelerant, according to the council.

Cleveland Police say a group of about 10 children aged 13 and 14 were seen leaving the area at the time.

Officers and the council are hoping witnesses will come forward to assist their inquiries.

Coun Dave Hunter, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “This is sheer mindless vandalism and it is so frustrating that play equipment put in place by the council for local families to enjoy is being destroyed in this way.

“I would urge anyone who has information about this incident to get in touch with the police on 101.

"They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org and a reward may be payable.

“This isn’t the first time that the play area has been targeted and I would appeal to residents living in the vicinity and passers-by to act as our eyes and ears at all times by reporting suspicious activity to the police."

Fire crews from Stranton station attended the park after the blaze broke out.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team called the incident “an act of mindless vandalism” which will not be tolerated.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

They are asked to quoting reference number CVP-18-075933.