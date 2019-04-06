Vehicle crashed into Hartlepool garage and 'made off' from the scene

A vehicle has crashed through a set of metal railings and into a garage in Hartlepool and "made off" from the scene.

Emergency services were called to the incident just before 11.25pm on Friday.

A vehicle has gone through a set of metal railings and hit a garage leaving a hole in the wall says a spokeswoman for Cleveland Fire Brigade.

She added: "Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 11.23pm on Friday, April 5 to Thistle Close, in the Middle Warren area of Hartlepool, to reports of a road traffic collision.

"Two appliances attended from Stranton Fire Station. A vehicle had hit a garage and made off. The fire brigade made the area safe and requested temporary fencing and a structural engineer."

Cleveland Police have been contacted for further information.