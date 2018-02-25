Vehicles damaged in blaze outside house

Police are appealing for information after several vehicles were damage in a blaze outside a house.

Officers from Durham Constabulary were called to a residential fire at a property in Peterlee.

Damage was caused to two caravans, a vehicle, and the exterior of the property.

All occupants within the house escaped without injury.

The incident happened at about 4.20am on Saturday.

The cause and circumstances of the fire are not yet known, and inquiries are ongoing.

Police have not yet released any more information on the incident.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 59 of February 24.