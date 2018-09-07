Veterans show their support for Hartlepool park war memorial

A fundraising campaign for a new statue to the Boer War in Hartlepool’s Ward Jackson Park has received a boost.

Hartlepool History Group is spearheading the £25,000 drive for a replacement statue 50 years after the last one was stolen by lead thieves.

A campaign was launched in July. Project leaders were pleased to receive a generous £250 contribution from the Durham Light Infantry (DLI) Association.

Ex-DLI solider John Neville has also presented a further £100 to the campaign.

An online crowdfunding page has been launched as part of the appeal and currently stands at just over £4,500.

Stephen Close of the history group says on the page: “The approved statue has been designed by Ray Lonsdale of Two Red Rubber Bands, who famously designed 1101 (more commonly known as Tommy) which is installed at Seaham Harbour in County Durham.

“It seemed fitting that a local sculptor and artist was used to replace a memorial created originally by a local sculptor and artist.”

The memorial will contain approximately 3,500 pieces. In March, the history group obtained planning permission from Hartlepool Borough Council to replace the statue which disappeared in 1968.

All that remains is the granite plinth which bears the names of 320 men from the Hartlepool area who fought in the conflict and 23 who died.

The history group has launched a public fundraising appeal as the original bronze statue was paid for by public subscription.

Donations can be made at 160 York Road, Hartlepool, or www.gofundme.com/the-replacement-boer-war-statue