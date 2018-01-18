Victoria Park is a sell out for Save Pools Day

Victoria Park has sold out to Hartlepool United fans for a game that has been dubbed Save Pools Day.

The club issued a statement this morning saying there are no tickets left in any home areas for Saturday's National League game against Wrexham.

Pools fans at Victoria Park

It has sold 3,779 tickets while there are 2,722 season ticket holders making a total of 6,501 home support.

Pools fans started the hashtag #savepoolsday on social media to pack out The Vic to help the club's financial plight as it needs to raise £200,000 by January 25 to stave off administration.

Many Middlesbrough fans are understood to have bought tickets and will show their support to repay a debt when the club let Middlesbrough share Hartlepool's ground in 1986.

Hartlepool United said on their website: "There are now no tickets remaining in any home areas for Saturday’s game against Wrexham at Victoria Park (3pm kick-off).

"The last of the tickets were snapped up overnight and first thing this morning as Pools prepare to play in front of a bumper crowd at The Vic this weekend.

"There will be no availability anywhere in the ground for home supporters on the day of the game."

Our video above shows Pools fans in fine voice when the team faced Morecambe away earlier this season.