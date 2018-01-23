Video appears to show police officer push over fan after Pools game

A video which appears to show a police officer pushing over a football supporter after Hartlepool United's game against Wrexham has surfaced online.

The incident was captured on film after Saturday's game at Victoria Park.

It appears to show a police officer move behind a man and push him with two hands, after he had walked away from police involved in a disturbance close to the Morrisons store.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “While we can’t comment directly on this case at the moment, every officer has the power to use force, the circumstances in which force is used must be proportionate and in line with force guidelines.

"Each officer is responsible for justifying any use of force especially if the individual is actively trying to engage in disorder."

The game was watched by a crowd of almost 7,000 as supporters of clubs including Middlesbrough and Rangers came together with Pools fans in the club's hour of need.

The occasion was dubbed 'Save Pools Day' as fundraising efforts continued, with the club in danger of falling into administration.