View the photos of benches which have earned Hartlepool man thousands of Twitter followers

Here are just some of his photographs with his home town naturally making an appearance. You can also read more about Paul's unusual hobby here.

1. Leyburn Hartlepool's Paul Griffiths sitting on one of his favourite benches on The Shawl. other Buy a Photo

2. Ilkley Moor A fantastic view of the Wharfe Valley. other Buy a Photo

3. Wales A pleasant view from a Welsh hill. 0 Buy a Photo

4. Reeth Another magnificent view of the Yorkshire Dales. other Buy a Photo

View more