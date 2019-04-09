View the photos of benches which have earned Hartlepool man thousands of Twitter followers
A collection of pictures of benches by Hartlepool man Paul Griffiths have earned Twitter acclaim by attracting more than 5,000 followers.
Here are just some of his photographs with his home town naturally making an appearance. You can also read more about Paul's unusual hobby here.
1. Leyburn
Hartlepool's Paul Griffiths sitting on one of his favourite benches on The Shawl.
other
2. Ilkley Moor
A fantastic view of the Wharfe Valley.
other
3. Wales
A pleasant view from a Welsh hill.
0
4. Reeth
Another magnificent view of the Yorkshire Dales.
other
View more