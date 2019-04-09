Recognise this view, Hartlepool?

View the pictures of benches which have earned Hartlepool man thousands of Twitter followers

A collection of pictures of benches by Hartlepool man Paul Griffiths have earned Twitter acclaim by attracting more than 5,000 followers.

Here are just some of his photographs with his home town naturally making an appearance. You can also read more about Paul's unusual hobby here.

Hartlepool's Paul Griffiths sitting on one of his favourite benches on The Shawl.

1. Leyburn

A fantastic view of the Wharfe Valley.

2. Ilkley Moor

A pleasant view from a Welsh hill.

3. Wales

Another magnificent view of the Yorkshire Dales.

4. Reeth

