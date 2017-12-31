Village football club suffers Christmas break in

An amateur football club has been left counting the cost after being broken into over Christmas.

Staff at Wolviston FC discovered the crime in which everything from stock to equipment was taken.

The boarded up window where thieves broke in to Wolviston Football Club

The total cost to the club, including damage, is about at between £2,000 and £3,000.

Club president Keith Simpson said: “It is so annoying.

“A little village football club like ourselves survives on a week-to-week basis.

“Wanton vandalism like this where they have taken all our stock has knocked us on our knees.”

Crooks used a large crowbar to try to smash their way in through a front door before ripping a window off its hinges.

Four new security lights were also smashed. The thieves took alcohol plus footballs, kit bags and socks.

It happened sometime between Friday, December 22, and Thursday, December 28.

The club is appealing for donations on 07857 560233.