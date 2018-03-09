Village youth to lead the way at awards celebration

Young heroes are set to be championed by village leaders in a new awards scheme.

Horden Parish Council is looking to celebrate those who make a positive contribution to the community, whether that is through fundraising, caring for relatives, made waves through sporting or academic achievements, shown courage or helped to resolve an issue in difficult circumstances.

Isabel Roberts, chairman of Horden Parish Council said: “Hopefully this will be a night of many, I have always thought that the youth have a lot to offer.

“I have been active with the youth in the community for over 30 years with my involvement of local football.

“Helping wherever I could, supporting others that just need a little guidance is always rewarding not just for the young person but for yourself.

“Hosting this ceremony to celebrate our youth will make those who achieve and have tried their best feel valued and if it makes a difference, then it’s a worthwhile cause.”

The categories in Horden Parish Council Chairman Youth Awards 2018 include:

• Inspirational Volunteer - sponsored by Ron Hogg, Durham Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner;

• Sports Achievement - sponsored by the Dale Roberts Community Fund;

• Overcoming Adversity - sponsored by Profound Services Ltd;

• Music and the Arts - sponsored by Horden Group Business Centre and Wayside Taxis;

• Outstanding Personal Achievement - sponsored by Horden Hub House;

• School Champion - sponsored by Horden Colliery Residents Association and RnB Roofing.

Nominees must be aged 20 or under and live in Horden.

They can be put forward via a nomination form, which can be downloaded from http://horden.parish.durham.gov.uk/ or collected in person from the council’s offices inside Horden Social Welfare Centre in Seventh Street.

People can also email hordencouncil@btconnect.com or contact Coun Roberts by calling the office on (0191) 5180823.

The deadline for entries is Friday, March 30, and the awards ceremony will be held on Friday, April 27 at the centre.