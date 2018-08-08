Viral America’s Got Talent singer Courtney Hadwin tweets excitement ahead of live shows

Her powerful voice has enchanted fans across the globe and racked up millions of views on YouTube.

And now Courtney Hadwin is preparing for the next stage of her journey on America’s Got Talent, with live shows set to start next week.

The teenager, from Hesleden, was sent straight through to the live leg of the reality TV show after receiving a golden buzzer from judge Howie Mandel.

Read more: America’s Got Talent star Courtney Hadwin always had ‘unique voice’

The music mogul, and the rest of the judging panel which includes Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Mel B, were blown away by the 13-year-old’s performance of Otis Redding’s Hard to Handle.

The episode aired in June.

Courtney Hadwin, who will perform on America's Got Talent's live shows.

Courtney becomes one of 36 acts to take part in the competition’s live shows, which launch on Tuesday and run for three weeks.

Among the contestants are nine golden buzzers, including Courtney, two dozen people chosen during the judges’ cuts round and three wildcards.

Twelve acts will perform during each week of this round, but only seven will make it through to the semi-finals, which are set to start on September 4.

Related content: Incredible audition video of AGT star Courtney Hadwin racks up 120 million views

Courtney Hadwin, pictured here when she was 10, has been praised for her powerful voice.

The two-part final of America’s Got Talent will be broadcast live on September 18 and 19.

Courtney told her 22,000 Twitter followers yesterday that she had “finally” arrived in LA and that it was a “dream come true” for her to be part of the live shows.

Speaking to the Mail after her incredible audition in front of the judges, she said: “Everybody is just really proud and happy for me. I have had people coming up to me in the street saying well done.

Read more: Congratulations for Courtney Hadwin after she returns home from US TV performance

Teenage singing sensation Courtney Hadwin.

“It makes me feel proud. It’s really weird at school, people I have never met before are coming up to me and saying well done and the teachers are really happy for me.

“My family is on top of the world. My little brother, Paul, thinks I am famous and he wants to be famous too.”

We’ll be backing Courtney in the next round. Good luck!