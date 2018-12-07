Virgin Money Hartlepool collection needs your help to give sweet treats to children this Christmas

A Hartlepool company is appealing to kind-hearted people to help make a real difference to those less fortunate this Christmas.

Virgin Money in York Road is holding a collection for Hartlepool Foodbank.

They are collecting Christmas selection boxes and non-perishable foods on behalf of the town charity that provides parcels to people who do not have enough money to feed themselves and their families.

Items can be donated directly at the store in the town centre from now up to the middle of December.

Stephen Clark, Virgin Money Hartlepool store manager said: “We are collecting Christmas Selection boxes and non-perishable food item on behalf of the Hartlepool Foodbank, who do such great work and play an important part in our local community.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has already made a donation, we are extremely grateful.

“You don’t have to be a Virgin Money customer, everyone is welcome, just pop in and see us and you can help to make a real difference this Christmas.”

Hartlepool Foodbank, based in Church Street, is part of The Trussell Trust’s nationwide network of 428 food banks, working to tackle food poverty and hunger in local communities.

Hartlepool Foodbank regularly feeds up to 150 people a week.

This year alone, it has provided over 26,000 meals to clients and demand has continued to remain over the last 12 months.

The Foodbank Network was founded in 2004 after four years of developing the original foodbank based in Salisbury.

Since then The Trussell Trust has helped communities work together to launch food banks nationwide in a wide range of towns and cities.