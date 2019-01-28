Volunteers help give Hartlepool community venue The Studio a makeover

Music lovers pitched in to help with a DIY makeover for a much-loved Hartlepool community venue.

The Studio called on people to help with a spruce up at its DIY SOS weekend on Saturday and Sunday

The Studio in Tower Street, Hartlepool, still needs volunteers' help to complete its DIY SOS.

The venue in Tower Street venue, Hartlepool, had a great response from volunteers who gave up a few hours of their time.

Run by volunteers, The Studio is housed in a converted Baptist church dating back to 1890, and brings together music, the arts and communities.

It has become a cultural hub for the town, offering a place for local musicians to rehearse and record, as well as staging gigs.

Studio spokesman Ian Monaghan said: "We would like to give a heartfelt thanks to everyone who turned up and helped out.

“We have had a great response from the good folk of Hartlepool, and it was great to see people come along and help out with the makeover.

“The venue plays an important part in the community, so we have been absolutely knocked out that members of the community have lent us a hand.”

Tasks at The Studio included plastering, painting and general repairs, both inside and outside the building.

Great progress was made, but the DIY makeover is continuing this weekend and volunteers are again more than welcome to help out.

Ian added: “We’ve broken the back of what we need to do, but there are still things to be done and completed.

“We are continuing the work this weekend and would still love to hear from anyone who would like to come along and help out.

“There are various things that need repairing and doing up. Any help is appreciated so please let us know how you can help."

For more information, or to pledge your help to the DIY SOS Weekend, visit the venue's website www.thestudiohartlepool.co.uk, call (01429) 424440, or visit its Facebook and social media accounts.

Upcoming events at The Studio include Sonic Sisters #2 with Bugeye & supports on Friday, February 8; Bingo Boogie on Saturday, February 9; Lost in The Woods #11 with Ouzo Bazooka on Friday, February 15; REM by Stipe tribute on Saturday, February 23; The Urban Voodoo Machine on Saturday, March 16; and We Are Champion: Tribute to Queen on Friday, April 5.