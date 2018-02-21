Volunteers needed to help turn the tide on marine litter at coastal beauty spot

An army of volunteers is being recruited to help clear up a coastal beauty spot.

National Trust rangers and volunteers will be litter picking at Hawthorn Hythe beach, near Seaham on the Durham Coast, on Friday March 2.

The day of action is part of the Trust's support for Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean campaign.

National Trust ranger on the Durham Coast Wayne Appleton said: "Our rangers and volunteers spend hundreds of days each year collecting rubbish from our beaches and countryside, including plastics, clothing, food packaging and more.

"Not only is litter an eyesore, it is deadly for wildlife, impacts tourism, and poses a threat to public health."

Schools, businesses, councils, community groups and individuals are being encouraged to support the #GBSpringClean campaign and get involved in making their bit of the world cleaner.

Wayne said as well as making a positive environmental impact, the event at Hawthorn Hythe will be an enjoyable and informative social occasion.

He added: "The Great British Spring Clean is about communities coming together to tackle this issue head on, and we encourage people to get out in their local areas to play their part."

Over the weekend of 2 - 4 March, Keep Britain Tidy wants to inspire 400,000 people to get outdoors, get active and help clear up the rubbish that lies around us.

The campaign is encouraging people to join a growing army of #LitterHeroes who have had enough of other people’s litter and are willing to do something about it.

The litter pick at Hawthorn Hythe beach, near Seaham on the Durham Coast, starts at 10.30am on Friday March 2.

Teams will meet at Nose’s Point car park at 10.30am. Litter pickers and bags will be provided.

Full details of the Hawthorn Hythe beach clean event are available at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/durham-coast or by contacting Wayne at wayne.appleton@nationaltrust.org.uk or on 07825 948 750.