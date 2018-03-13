Volunteers turning the tide on beach litter in Hartlepool

A local beauty spot was cleaned up as a team of volunteers removed a small mountain of rubbish.

About 25 people, including several children and young people, collected around 20 bagfuls of waste from the beach at North Gare near Seaton Carew on Saturday.

Members of Sea Shepherd UK and a number of volunteers who came for the litter pick on the beach at North Gare/Sea sands, Hartlepool, on Saturday.

It was one of 30 similar events taking place across the country as part of a Marine Debris Campaign by the Sea Shepherd UK marine wildlife conservation organisation.

It was supported by the group behind Seal Sands Beach Cleans.

Volunteer Craig Boumphrey said: “It was a really good turnout. We had about 25 volunteers and Manor school came and helped.

“With regard to the items we got there was 12 tyres. We filled about 20 bags full of bottles, cotton buds, fishing line and nets.

“There was also lobster pots, tubing, hypodermic needles and old builders’ sacks.” The rubbish had accumulated in just the last two weeks since the group’s last beach clean.

The recent high winds are thought to have helped blow more rubbish from ships at sea onto the shore adding to that left behind by visitors.

Wildlife that are affected by the rubbish includes seals, gulls, dolphins and whales.

For details about monthly beach cleans see the Seal Sands Beach Cleans group’s Facebook page.