Vote for your Hartlepool Mail Pub of the Year

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub.

Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.

Who should make the top ten from our list of nominees and ultimately challenged 2016 and 2017 winner The Globe?

To vote, buy a copy of the Mail and complete the competition coupon stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

Closing date for votes is Friday, September 21, with a coupon appearing in each day's paper until then.

Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.

HML001, The Tree of York Road, York Road, Peterlee.

HML002, Half Moon Inn, Stockton Road, Easington.

HML003, Horden Conservative Club, Blackhills Road, Peterlee.

HML004, The Wynyard, White House Road, Billingham.

HML005, The Ship Inn, 50 High Street, Wolviston.

HML006, Wellington, 31 High Street, Wolviston.

HML007, The Porky Pint, 40 Mill Lane, Billingham.

HML008, The Green Hops, 55 The Green, Billingham.

HML009, The Crafty Cock, 113 Station Road, Billingham.

HML010, Merlin Pub, Marsh House Ave, Billingham.

HML011, Owington Farm, Longfellow Road, Billingham.

HML012, Victoria Arms, 154 Northgate, Hartlepool.

HML013, The Globe, 26 Northgate, Hartlepool.

HML014, The New Inn, Durham St, Hartlepool.

HML015, The Pot House, Croft Terrace, Hartlepool.

HML016, Jacksons Wharf, The Highlight, Hartlepool.

HML017, The Old West Quay, Maritime Ave, Hartlepool.

HML018, The Princess Helena, 19 Whitby Street, Hartlepool.

HML019, Rat Race Ale House, Station Approach, Hartlepool.

HML020, The Ward Jackson, 3-9 Church Street, Hartlepool.

HML021, The Clarendon, 3 Tower Street, Hartlepool.

HML022, Jacksons Arms, Tower St, Hartlepool.

HML023, The Causeway, Church Row, Hartlepool.

HML024, The Showroom, 2 Victoria Road, Hartlepool.

HML025, Yates, Victoria Road, Hartlepool.

HML026, The Merry Go Round, Holdforth Road, Hartlepool.

HML027, The Owton Lodge, Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

HML028, The Stag and Monkey, Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

HML029, The Hope & Anchor, High Street, Greatham.

HML031, The Greenside, Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

HML032, The Tall Ships, Middle Warren Local Centre, Hartlepool.

HML033, The White House, Wooler Road, Hartlepool.

HML034, The Golden Lion, Dunston Road, Hartlepool.

HML035, Nursery Inn, Hopps Street, Hartlepool.

HML036, King Johns Tavern, 1 South Road, Hartlepool.

HML037, The Park Inn, 82 Park Road, Hartlepool.

HML038, The Raby Arms, Front Street, Hart Village.

HML039, White Hart Inn, Front St, Hart Village.

HML040, Gillen Arms, Clavering Road, Hartlepool.

HML041, Spotted Cow, 31 The Green, Elwick.

HML042, The McOrville Inn, 34 The Green, Elwick.

HML043, The Plough Inn, Front Street, Hutton Henry.

HML044, The Castle Eden Inn, Stockton Road, Castle Eden.

HML045, The Moorcock, Burnhope Way, Peterlee.

HML046, The Sportsman, Second Street, Horden.

HML047, The Blue Bells Inn, A689, Newton Bewley.

HML048, The Swan, Wolviston Road, Billingham.

HML049, The Travellers Rest, Stockton Rod, Hartlepool.

HML050, The Duke of Cleveland, Church Walk, Hartlepool.

HML051, The Mill House Inn, Rium Terrace, Hartlepool.

HML052, The Fens, Catcote Road, Hartlepool.

HML053, The Blacksmith’s Arms, Stockton Street, Hartlepool