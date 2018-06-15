Warning after endangered birds' nesting area is disturbed

Police have issued a warning after trespassers entered a site reserved for endangered birds.

An area of Crimdon Beach which is fenced off as a little tern nesting site has been entered by members of the public, according to wardens.

The site aims to protect the colony of birds, who fly from West Africa each year to breed at Crimdon.

The birds can also suffer from accidental disturbance as they are a ground-nesting species.

Police have asked people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to them.

A post on the Peterlee Police Facebook page said: "Officers have spoken to Little Tern wardens at Crimdon Dene, who have expressed concern that access is being gained into the Little Tern site which is currently contained by a specially erected fence.

"We would like to make members of the public aware that the Little Tern is designated as a Schedule 1 bird and is protected by legislation which makes any disturbance of the bird or the site a criminal offence.

"Please ensure that, if you are attending the beach at Crimdon, that you are aware of the Tern site and abide by the notices placed there and if you see any suspicious activity, please alert either the Tern Wardens (in the hut near to PonyWorld) or ring Police on 101."

Little terns first started nesting at Crimdon in 1995.

While they are in decline nationally through a combination of climate change, disturbance and predators, the east Durham site is now recognised as one of the most successful breeding colonies in the UK.

Last year, a poaching letter was issued to a male who was reported to have been encouraging his dogs into the fenced-off area around the nesting site.

The male was spotted by a member of the public, who noted his vehicle registration before he drove off.