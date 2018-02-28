Warning as tidal surge set for North East

People are being urged to stay away from coastal paths as high waves pose a risk along the North East coastline.

The Environmental Agency in the North East has issued a warning to residents in the region of high waves combining with spring tides which will result in wave overtopping and spray along the coast.

Huge North Sea waves crash against the Heugh Breakwater at the Headland, Hartlepool. Pic by Tom Collins.

There are currently flood alerts in place for the Wear Estuary and the Tyne and Wear coast.

People are being urged to check their flood risk online and stay away from coastal paths and promenades.

Stephen Merrett, Environment Manager for the Environment Agency in the North East said: “Some minor coastal impacts are likely along the North East coastline from today and into the weekend as strong easterly winds and high waves combine with spring tides.

"This will result in some localised wave overtopping and spray along the coast, particularly at estuaries.

"We are monitoring the situation and will issue flood alerts and warnings as necessary over the coming days.

“Given the already adverse and hazardous weather conditions, freezing temperatures and a strong wind chill people are advised to avoid coastal paths and promenades.

"Public safety is paramount and people should keep up to date with the latest weather forecast and check online for current flood alerts and warnings for their area.”

You can check your flood risk online at https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk

