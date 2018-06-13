Warning remains in place as 60mph set to batter North East

Drivers, passengers, home owners and workers have been warned to take care as winds of up to 60mph are forecast to batter the region.

The yellow warning is in place from 3am Thursday morning to 3pm Thursday afternoon.

The Met Office said a "very windy spell" will develop before reaching its strongest throughout Scotland, Northern Ireland and the North East on Thursday morning.

Westerly winds are likely to be between 50mph and 60mph but could reach up to 70mph in exposed locations before easing in the afternoon, the forecasters said.

The yellow weather warning states that the risk of travel disruption and damage to building is low.

Met Office forecaster Sophie Yeomans said: "Over the rest of England and Wales it will just be a strong, blustery day.

"With any outdoor events planned, it may be something people are unprepared for or come as unexpected compared to the weather we have had recently."

What the weather warning says we should expect:

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris