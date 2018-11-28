Waste recycling centre in Hartlepool closed due to high winds as Storm Diana hits town

A household waste recycling centre in Hartlepool has been closed due to high winds as Storm Diana hits the North East.

A yellow weather warning is now in place for Hartlepool between the early hours of tomorrow morning to around 2pm in the afternoon.

Gusts of wind are expected to hit more than 50mph tomorrow.

The household waste recycling centre, in Burn Road, has been closed due to the high winds this afternoon.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Borough Council said: "Due to the high winds the Household Waste Recycling Centre in Burn Road is currently closed.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and advise when the site re-opens. We apologise for any inconvenience this is causing and thank you for your patience."

Forecasters say that some short term loss of power and other services is possible while "injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible".



Some buildings could also be damaged, such as tiles being blown from roofs.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible