Watch as football fans join together to help save Hartlepool United

A packed Victoria Park helped efforts to save Hartlepool United on one of the biggest days in the club's tumultuous history.

More than 6,800 supporters of cash-strapped Pools, opponents Wrexham and other teams were in the ground for Saturday's National League game with Wrexham.

Middlesbrough, left, and Hartlepool fans were united in football at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Among them were scores of Middlesbrough followers - repaying a debt of honour after Pools came to their club's aid in 1986 when Boro were threatened with extinction.

Back then, the Teessiders were briefly homeless with their own cash problems and played one game at the Vic while they were locked out of Ayresome Park.

Today their fans bought match tickets and came armed with collection buckets as Pools bid to raise £200,000 by next Thursday to stave off the threat of administration.

Followers of other clubs such as Sunderland were also noticeable both outside and inside the ground as Pools's onfield problems continued with a disappointing 2-0 defeat.

Hartlepool United trusty mascot H'Angus with young fan Harry Preston.

On another rollercoaster day in Hartlepool's chequered history, here are the latest stories in the club's own battle to stay in existence:

