Watch as inspirational youngster born with part of one leg missing take on incredible cheerleading stunts

An inspirational youngster who was born with part of one leg missing has proved she can achieve anything she sets her mind to after becoming a cheerleader.

Neisha Webb has had to battle with her health from the moment she born, weighing just 2lbs 1oz and missing her lower right leg.

Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleaders Neisha Webb with her blade.

She was so small when she ws born, on August 25, 2006, she fitted in the palm of her mother’s hand.

Since then the brave athlete from West View Road in Hartlepool, has had to learn to walk with a prosthetic leg, but just last year doctors at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough fitted her with a prosthetic blade.

And now the sky’s the limit for the 11 year old, who is flying high after joining Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleading Academy.

The Dyke House pupil started sessions at the academy in Moreland Street in June this year after teaching herself a range of stunts from YouTube videos.

Since then the youngster has come on brilliantly and is now able to do a range of tumbles and tricks with the support of her fellow Hawks athletes.

Proud mum Liz Webb, 47, a children’s nurse at the University Hospital of North Tees, said: “She only started going to Hawks a few months ago and has come on massively.

“She started teaching herself some stunts from YouTube videos and I got around to persuading her that she should go to the Hawks.

“As soon as she got there she loved it.”

Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleader Neisha Webb with mum Liz.

The mum-of-three, who is married to David Webb, 47, continued: “She got her prosthetic blade fitted last year at James Cook and was one of the first children in the area to get one.

“It has really helped improve her quality of life and become involved in more things. “It has helped her to get that little bit more spring and she adapted to it straight away.

“As soon as it was fitted she just ran down the corridor and the physios just laughed as they were expecting to help her along.”

Neisha was able to choose the colours for her blade to make it more personal and settled for a striking combination of black and pink.

Neisha Webb with Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleading Academy athletes.

The blade has a rubber sole to help its grip and is easily changed as it wears, which has it made it easier for Neisha who has seen it wear down quicker with her cheerleading.

Previously such wear would mean Neisha would have to have the whole limb replaced.

But despite her challenges Neisha has taken everything in her stride, even completing a 5km walk along the Headland called a Onesie Woddle, back in 2014, to raise money for a campaign which was set to up to help another youngster facing similar problems.

Liz added: “We are very proud of her, it’s amazing to see her do the tumbles.

“I saw her progress on the trampoline at home and knew she could do it, it was just as case of building her confidence up.

“The teachers have been amazing with her and they have helped her to do flips and the other athletes have been really encouraging.

Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleader Neisha Webb has come on so much since joining the cheerleading academy.

“I don’t think she realizes how much she has achieved in such a short space of time with the challenges she has got.”

Neisha trains three times a week with the Hawks taking on seven 45-minute classes in a range of disciplines.

She is considering joining a Hawks team in the future.

Head coach Beccii Taylor said: “Neisha is doing extremely well at Hawks.

“She has learnt many new tumbles and tricks and has also flown in a stunt group for the first time recently.

“She was very worried and scared to try it, however as always once she puts her mind to it she achieves whatever she wants and she did!

“She is an amazing inspiration too all.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds for this little Hawk.”

