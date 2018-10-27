Watch as snow showers hit the North East - and here's what to expect in Hartlepool

It's not even the end of October and some parts of the region have already seen snow.

It's chilly in Hartlepool today with temperatures peaking at 8C but it's not likely to feel any warmer than just 2C for most of the day.

At it's coldest it is expected to feel like -3C this morning.

Light rain is expected throughout the town this morning and it will remain cloudy this afternoon.

More rain showers are expected in Hartlepool over the next two days with heavy rain predicted to hit the region on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the region, a video from Durham shows that snow has already arrived as winter begins.

Snow showers in Durham

Highways England has tweeted: "We are observing sleet and snow in North Yorkshire, Durham, Cleveland and Northumbria - Please take care when out and about."

The clocks go back an hour at 2am tomorrow morning and the cold snap today marks the end of British summer time (BST) and to an unusually mild autumn.

