Watch masked raiders carry out sledgehammer robbery

Police are hunting a gang of men who allegedly used a sledgehammer and crowbar in a store robbery.

Officers were called at 8.45pm on Tuesday, December 4, to Teesside Park's O2 store.

Can you help?

Four men wearing dark clothes, balaclavas and gloves gained entry to the store and threatened a security guard before making off empty handed.

Three of the men are between 5 foot 10 inches and 6 foot tall and one is slightly larger at around 6 foot 2 inches and with a heavier build.

The bigger man was wearing a two-tone jacket on which the body was a lighter colour blue than the sleeves. None of the men had local accents.

The men drove away in a dark blue Ford Kuga vehicle, which is a 4x4 model.

They headed from Teesside Park towards the A19. The car was recovered later that night after being abandoned in Acklam Road, Thornaby.

Detective Constable Joe Myers said: “This is a serious incident and we want to hear from anyone who might have spotted the car.

"Please call us on 101, quoting incident number 221884."