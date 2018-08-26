Watch teams take part in Hartlepool Carnival raft race

Crowds braved the elements and turned out in force to cheers on teams taking part in the annual Hartlepool Carnival raft race.

The event, which took place near to the Pot House pub, saw seven teams armed with homemade rafts take the plunge into the cold North Sea.

The pirates team heading for the shoreline.

Participants raced to a marker in the water and back again, with the Boys Brigade coming out on top as the winner with their creatively designed raft called ‘Strictly Come Rafting.’

The raft was inspired by the popular TV dancing show and was complete with a disco ball.

Queen (Sh)annes Revenge came in second place, while the Mexicans came in third.

Also taking part were the Pot House Fuzzy Ducks, Toy Soldiers and Peter’s Pirates.

A happy pirate completes the raft race.

Participants didn’t let the inclement weather put a dampener on the event and went all out with their costumes, with some wearing a range of outfits including pirate costumes, soldiers and ducks.

The Girls Brigade won best dressed raft.

Winners received prize money donated by the Pot House pub.

Kevin Jones, one of the Hartlepool carnival event organisers, was delighted with the success of the event once again.

One of the Mexican raft race team.

Mr Jones, who has been working on the carnival for around seven years, said: “A couple of hundred people have come out to watch the event.

“We have had more in the past but the bad weather has affected it this year, I think it has put a lot of people off.

“Teams taking part included both the Boys Brigade and the Girls Brigade, as well as people from clubs and pubs in the town.

“We had seven rafts in total with around four to six people on each.

The Mexican team paddling back to shore.

“We are really pleased with how it has gone and would like to thank Hartlepool Borough Council beach life guards, the Pot House and the community for helping to make it a success.”

The Boys Brigade team in action.

One of the pirate raft race teams.

Pirate raft race crew members pictured at the event.

Four Mexican's and their raft.