Watch Tees Valley Mayor pledge a review of Cleveland Police

The Tees Valley Mayor has pledged to launch a review into Cleveland Police this year.

Ben Houchen included the review while outlining his plans for rest of 2018.

His aims also include campaigning to bring Teesside Airport back into public ownership, launching a new £13million investment fund for start-ups, negotiating a second devolution deal with the Government and launching a new careers service.

The mayor said: “It has taken a while, but this year I will be presenting a fully-costed and worked-up proposal to Peel Airports to bring Teesside Airport back into public ownership.

“This was a key election pledge of mine and if our airport is ever to succeed it needs to be run for the people, by the people. I am confident we will see significant progress with this in the next 12 months.

“As for my other major election commitment on Cleveland Police, I will also launch an independent review this year.”

I am confident we will see significant progress in the next 12 months Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor

He said he is also committed to new mayor roads changes, which will help ease congestion on the A19.

Mr Houchen outlined successes of 2017, which included securing £4million investment for Cleveland College of Art and Design’s new building in Hartlepool.

He said: “2017 was an historic year for the Tees Valley. We are now just one of six areas in the UK with a Metro Mayor, meaning we’re at the top table with the likes of Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham. Our voice has never been louder.”