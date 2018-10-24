Watch the moment X Factor singer Molly Scott visits former dance school

This is the touching moment X Factor hopeful Molly Scott dropped by her former dance school on a visit home from starring on the show.

The 16-year-old singer came along to Nadine's Academy of Dance and Performing Arts in Hartlepool on Monday to see her friends on a break from filming the ITV competition.

The Easington teenager, who has made it through to the second week of the live shows, took the time to see former dance teacher Nadine Kennedy Wood and fellow dancers at the school to fill them in on her incredible experience.

A trained dancer, Molly was a pupil at the school, based on Vue Business Park, for 10 years - only stopping age 15 to focus on her GCSE exams at English Martyrs School.

Proud teacher Nadine said it was lovely to see Molly during her brief trip to Easington.

She said: "Molly was home for the day so came to see everyone.

Molly Scott visits pupils at Nadine's Dance Academy.

"I taught her for 10 years.

"Everyone was so happy to see her and we are so proud."

On her visit Molly said she was 'overwhelmed' by the amount of support from the likes local businesses and football clubs.

Many shops in the area, such as florists In Bloom, on Seaside Lane, Easington, have put up Vote for Molly posters in their windows, urging people to get behind her.

Molly Scott with former dance teacher Nadine Kennedy Wood.

The talented singer successfully battled through to the first of the live shows after impressing in a round of auditions at judge Simon Cowell’s Malibu home.

After her performance, judge Ayda Field was impressed by how far Molly has come, telling her she had “everything that it takes to be a pop star”.

Molly will be back on The X Factor on Saturday, at 8.35pm.

To vote for Molly, call 090 20 50 51 04. Or on mobile call 6 50 51 04.

Votes are subject to a charge, but supporters can vote via the app for free.