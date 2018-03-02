Watch waves batter Hartlepool as town is placed on flood warning

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for Hartlepool today around the coast.

People are being warned to be prepared for potential flooding down the coast between Hartlepool and Skinningrove as a result of waves crashing into the shore.

Waves batter the Heugh Breakwater on Thursday.

The alert is in place for high tide between 3pm and 5.45pm on Friday.

The agency said: "Strong winds are forecast to cause wave overtopping and spray along the coast, and in particular, impacts could be seen along the North Headland at Hartlepool throughout these periods.

"We expect this flood alert to remain in force over the weekend due to a continued risk of minor impacts, resulting from a combination of spring tides and onshore wind and waves.

"People are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast."

Also: North-East weather, traffic and travel updates as extreme conditions continue