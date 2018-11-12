Waterfall of poppies at Hartlepool school pay tribute to town’s heroes

A waterfall of poppies has been created at a school to remember all the soldiers from Hartlepool who died during the First World War.

Year 6 pupils have been studying the First World War and have created a recruitment office in the hall at St Cuthbert’s RC School.

Laurie Leck with St Cuthberts pupils Lilli Gaunt and Callum Beddow

While reception pupils created collages and some children re-enacted the football match held on Christmas Day in 1914.

Headteacher Joanne Wilson said: “We’ve created a display inspired by the one at the Tower of London a few years ago.

“There are 1,747 poppies and each one has been written on by our pupils with the name of a soldier who died in the First World War from Hartlepool.”

She added: “We are very proud and the children have really engaged with our remembrance activities and the community have been involved in what we’ve done.

Bobby McNeany manning one of the many stands at the event

“We’ve had grandparents and parents recognise names on the wall and we’ve had a pupil find her great great grandfather on the wall.”