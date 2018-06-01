Wave of colour is set to wash through Seaton Carew

One of Hartlepool’s most colourful fundraising events returns to town this summer.

Seaton Carew is due to be turned into a sea of colour for the Alice House Hospice Colour Run.

The hospice colour run.

Hundreds of fun runners are expected to take part in the 5k run along the promenade when they will be showered with multi-coloured powdered paint.

The fourth annual event returns on Saturday, July 21.

It is open to all ages and abilities and families are encouraged to join in the fun.

Janice Forbes, the hospice’s community fundraiser said: “This is a fabulous, fun event which we really look forward to each year.

“It would lovely if we could have over 500 people taking part this year to make this the biggest and best colour run to date.

“I would like to say a huge thanks to our sponsors Fire 97 and Readhead Associates, Twenty3 Taxis, Specsavers, Hillcare and Utility Alliance, which means that all events costs have been covered and that all money raised will be used for patient care.”

The run starts at the old Coach Park at Seaton Carew at 11am and a DJ will entertain the crowds from 10am.

Elaine Readhead, of Readhead Associates, and Kevin Readhead, of Fire 97, said: “It’s lovely to support such a fantastic charity which helps local people.”

Entry which includes a white T-shirt, a packet of paint powder and refreshments is £15 for adults, £10 for children and £40 for a family of two adults and two children.

To register or for more details visit www.hartlepoolhospice.co.uk or contact Janice on (01429) 855536.