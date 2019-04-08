‘We can’t afford to lose it’: Night of entertainment to help save Heugh Battery Museum

A fundraising night in aid of the campaign to save the Heugh gun battery museum is set to go with a bang.

Museum supporter Ian Griffiths is organising a night of music and entertainment with proceeds going to the keeping the historic site on the Headland open.

The Heugh Battery Museum lets visitors learn all about the role it played in the bombardment of Hartlepool in the First World War and much more besides.

But it is at risk of possible closure unless it can raise at least £5,000 in the next few weeks.

The Mail has launched our Battery Charge campaign to encourage support for the museum, and a number of people have stepped forward with ideas to raise vital funds.

The fundraising night will take place on Saturday, April 20, at the Victoria Arms, Northgate, on the Headland.

It will feature vintage music singer Yvonne, a disco, karaoke, quiz, raffle and pie and peas all for £3.50 a ticket.

Organiser Ian, of Bright Ideas printing and graphic design, said: “When I saw that they were in financial trouble I thought I will try and do something about it.

“The Victoria Arms is my local and I thought if we can help in some way, why not, and have a good night at the same time.”

Ian, from Halifax, visited the battery for the first time six years ago, and has returned many times since.

He added: “I had the same reaction as most people which was ‘why haven’t I been here before?’.

“Once you have been you realise how historically important it is. Nowhere else in the country can boast to be the only Wold War One battlefield on British soil.

“It is something which needs preserving and national recognition. We can’t afford to lose it.”

Tickets for the night are available from the Victoria Arms and also from Ian by calling 07505 633877.

Donations can be made online to the Heugh Battery Museum Appeal at www.justgiving.com

Cheques can also be made out to The Heugh Gun Battery Trust Ltd.