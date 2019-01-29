'We’d lived in our previous house for 28 years, but I love the new bungalow': Social landlord takes over Hartlepool homes

Residents have into new homes after a social landlord takes over ownership of the properties.

Tenants of housing company Thirteen have celebrated moving into their new homes in Hartlepool.

Four Thirteen customers moved into their new properties after the social landlord and housing developer took ownership of the bungalows at West View.

Thirteen bought the bungalows from a local builder and made them available to local people for affordable rent.

Pauline Hurrell is one of the residents to have moved into the bungalows and after settling in with her husband John, Pauline said she is extremely happy in her new home.

She said: “We moved into the bungalow from a larger Thirteen home in West View. We moved from a three-bedroom house into the two-bed bungalow as we didn’t need so many rooms any more, though I can’t believe how much space we still have.

“We’d lived in our previous house for 28 years, but I love the new bungalow. It’s really warm, modern and it has a lovely garden that I’m really pleased about – the only thing is it’s a bit too quiet, but we’ll get used to that!”

Bosses at thirteen say all four bungalows were rented to customers very quickly and tenants are now enjoying the modern facilities.

Pauline added: “The application process to move in was really quick and simple. We’d told Ellie, our neighbourhood co-ordinator, that we were looking to move, so she phoned me as she knew we were away at the time. Ellie arranged an appointment for us to come and view the property and once we stepped through the door, it took me about one minute to decide I wanted to live here.”

Chris Marshall, senior neighbourhoods’ manager at Thirteen, said: “I’m really pleased that Pauline and her husband are happy in their new home. It’s always great to see customers settled and happy in their homes, and happy with the service provided by Thirteen and our neighbourhood co-ordinators.

“Thirteen often has homes to rent throughout Hartlepool and we work hard to find the right property for people and I’m glad we managed to find the right home for Pauline and her family.”