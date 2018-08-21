We will remember them - new project to document our brave war heroes

Historians have won a £10,000 boost to make sure memories of the First World War are captured forever.

Wheatley Hill History Club has secured backing from the Heritage Lottery Fund for a new project called ‘We All Served.’

It will run from now until next July with a series of workshops focusing on family stories as well as the thoughts and feelings of today’s community about the conflict.

The end result will feature in a series of specially commissioned events – indoor and outdoor – using film and image projections, music and oral history to commemorate the sacrifice of those who lived through the war.

Margaret Hedley, from Wheatley Hill History Club, said: “We have put a great deal of effort into uncovering the truth behind Wheatley Hill’s war. Members of the history club have conducted tireless research into what going to war actually meant, not only for those that left to fight, but also for those left behind.”

The history club will team up once more with Lonely Tower Film & Media, and Margaret was ‘delighted’ with the link-up.

Ivor Crowther, head of HLF North East, said: “The impact of the First World War was far-reaching, touching and shaping every corner of the UK and beyond.”

Marie Gardiner, from Lonely Tower Film & Media, said: “To be working with Margaret and the team at Wheatley Hill History Club again is an absolute joy. Everyone is so passionate about the area’s history, and the work that has been done during these centenary years is astounding. We know that with the community’s support we can create something truly unique, moving and special.”