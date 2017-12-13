Weather alert as cold spell is expected to last in the coming days

A weather warning has been issued for the second time in a week along the North East coast.

The yellow alert runs up until 11am today and warns of ice, especially on area where rain will fall on frozen surfaces, and snow expected on higher ground.

Christ Church, in the snow. Picture by FRANK REID

The temperature is estimated to be between 1C and 3C, but will feel like it is as cold as -3C, with blustery and heavy showers early on, with snow on the hills possible.

Sleet and hail is also predicted, with sunshine and wintry showers to follow, with a maximum temperature of 5C.

Tomorrow on to Saturday it is sunny spells and more blustery showers are expected, with Friday and Saturday expected to be colder.

There will be a risk of frost and ice overnight.

A winter scene at Seaton Dunes. Picture by FRANK REID

Highways England has also issued advice to motorists to ensure they and their vehicle is prepared for winter driving.

Tips include adequate tyre tread, working lights and making sure the fuel tank is at least a quarter full to avoid running out on a journey.

It also suggests drivers make sure those in the car have a charged mobile phone with them, take warm clothing in case of a breakdown and food and drink in case of extreme weather.

The beach at Seaton Carew with a covering of snow. Picture by FRANK REID