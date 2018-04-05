Weather fails to dampen spirits at Hartlepool park event

Youngsters enjoyed an egg-stra special day as they refused to let the weather dampen their spirits.

An Easter egg hunt was held at Rossmere Park, in Hartlepool.

Youngsters enjoy the event at Rossmere Park.

Despite the cold and rainy conditions, more than 60 children took part in the event, winning over 100 prizes between them.

The hunt was organised by the Friends of Rossmere community group.

The group’s chairman, Stephen Taylor, said: “It was a cold and wet day, and it was pouring down with rain at times.

“Despite that, the children all loved it and there were lots of smiling faces, which was great to see.

Despite the fact the weather was against us, we still managed to have an excellent day Stephen Taylor

“As it was pouring down, we kept most of the prizes in quite close proximity, so we just adapted to the conditions and avoided the most muddy areas.”

Each egg which was found won a child an Easter egg, a packet of small eggs or a creme egg.

Mr Taylor said that there was never a prospect of the event being cancelled because of the weather.

He added: “Everybody got at least a couple of prizes and had a really good time.

Youngsters enjoy the event at Rossmere Park.

“We’ve had lots of really good feedback on social media from parents.

“Despite the fact the weather was against us, we still managed to have an excellent day.

“We found from events last year that if you cancel them due to the weather, people are disappointed.

“Because of that, we decided that irrespective of the weather we were going to do the event this time.

A youngster enjoys the event at Rossmere Park.

“We’re very glad we did.”

A youngster enjoys the event at Rossmere Park.

A youngster enjoys the event at Rossmere Park.