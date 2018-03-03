Weather round-up: Light snow and cold temperatures expected tonight

It will remain generally cloudy and breezy, with outbreaks of mostly light snow continuing overnight and widespread icy stretches developing, according to the latest forecast.

As the night progresses the snow is likely to increasingly turn to sleet at low levels and along the coast, with a minimum temperature -2 °C.

Image: Sunderland City Council.

Sunday will be cloudy and breezy, and it will gradually become slightly milder with outbreaks of snow becoming confined to high ground, with rain and sleet at lower levels.

Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Monday to Wednesday will see much milder and less windy weather. Some spells of rain, these possibly turning to sleet over the hills, interspersed with clearer intervals.

This gives a risk of icy stretches overnight.

