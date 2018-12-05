Weather warning as fierce winds set to batter Hartlepool - with roads, rail services and flights likely to be affected across the North East

Hartlepool folk are being warned of very strong winds set to batter the town this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the whole of the North East on Friday from 3am in the morning until midnight.

"A spell of very strong winds on Friday could bring some disruption," the warning reads.

"Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close."

Today a yellow weather warning for ice is in place for parts of the North East, but this is largely restricted to the west of Northumberland.

Today began with a chilly start in Hartlepool, with a 95% chance of heavy rain forecast for almost all the daylight hours.

Tonight will see the rain largely clearing into the North Sea after dusk, but extensive low cloud, mist and intermittent drizzle is expected overnight.

A milder night due to the cloud cover is expected, with the minimum temperature expected to be 2 °C.