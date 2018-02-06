Weather warning as snow falls in North East - with severe frost and icy night predicted

Snow is falling in parts of the region as the winter weather returns with a vengeance.

Temperatures plummeted at the start of the week after a mild spell lulled some of us into thinking spring was just round the corner.

The North East is seeing yet more snow as the winter shows it isn't quite done yet. Picture by Stu Norton

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place from 6.10am this morning until 3pm this afternoon, though conditions in the North East are expected to ease by lunchtime.

Forecasters said some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The Mef Office forecast for the North East reads: "Occasional snow is expected at first, with some slight accumulations likely.

"During the morning, this snow will gradually ease, with sunny spells becoming increasingly prolonged. However it will remain cold throughout, with a brisk northwesterly breeze developing. Maximum temperature 2 °C."

Forecasters say we're in for a "very cold night" with a severe frost, light winds and temperatures as low as -6 °C.

Tomorrow will see a frosty start, with a cold and largely sunny day following. Clouds will thicken but it's expected to remain dry, but temperatures aren't forecast to get above 3 °C.

The outlook for the rest of the week is for rain and hill snow gradually clearing on Thursday; a cold, frosty start Friday, then sunny with isolated snow showers; rain, perhaps preceded by snow, spreading east on Saturday, along with strong winds.