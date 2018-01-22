Weather warning for dangerous ice in place across North East

Drivers and pedestrians are being warned to take care after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the region.

After Sunday's snowfall, the Met Office issued a warning over the danger of ice.

A Met Office statement said: "Icy patches are likely to form on Sunday night and last into Monday morning.

"With surfaces left wet, from Sunday afternoon's mix of rain, sleet and snow, icy patches are likely to form overnight and into Monday morning on any untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible."