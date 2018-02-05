Weather warning for snow and ice in North East as temperatures plummet

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice as temperatures plummet in the region.

After milder conditions last week, winter has returned with a vengeance to remind us spring is still a way off yet, with forecasters warning some roads and rail routes may be hit by wintry conditions.

The weather warning is in place from 8pm tonight to 5pm on Tuesday, with forecasters predicting most areas will see at least some snow by dawn tomorrow.

Temperatures are set to fall as low as -4 °C, prompting warnings over icy conditions.

The Met Office said Tuesday would be cold and cloudy with some snow during the morning, leading to slight accumulations.

It is forecast to brighten up later in the day however, with dry with sunny periods - but feeling colder as a northwesterly wind develops into the afternoon. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 2 °C.

The outlook is for conditions to be cold and clear with sunshine on Wednesday, ahead of a cloudier and breezier Thursday with a little rain and sleet. Friday will start similar, becoming brighter later but with blustery snow showers.