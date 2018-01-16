Weather warning issued for North East as sleet and hail set to batter the coast

We look set to be spared the snow in these parts - but if we do, we'll be hit with sleet and hail instead as a weather warning remains in place for the region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in the North East lasting from today until Wednesday at 6pm.

Forecasters have predicted "heavy, squally showers of snow" through today and tonight, though coastal areas like ours are more likely to see sleet and hail.

Over the hills, snow will drift in the strong to gale force winds, the Met Office said.

Forecasters say there is likely to be an increase in snowfall amounts across the country this evening, especially for parts of southern Scotland and Northern Ireland where a separate amber weather warning will be in force.

The Met Office said: "A gradual improvement is likely on Wednesday for most areas. Travel delays on roads are possible, as are public transport cancellations. There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected."