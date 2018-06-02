Weather warning issued for thunderstorms, heavy showers and flooding in North East

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the North East today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning lasting from 11am to 9pm today.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late morning, lasting through the afternoon before easing late evening.

The warning reads: "Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and where flooding and lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services."

The agency said some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, with possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.