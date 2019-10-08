Bright and sunny day forecast for Hartlepool - before a week of cloud settles in

It’s forecast to be bright and sunny for most of the day in Hartlepool – but the sunshine isn’t here to stay.

By Poppy Kennedy
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated Monday, 7th October 2019, 20:36 pm
Sun will break through the clouds and stay shining for most of the day

Temperatures will reach 15°C on Tuesday, October 8, but the sun will be showing its face for most of the day.

By early evening the cloud will have settled in and it is due to remain overcast for the rest of the week.

It will remain fairly mild and it isn’t expected to get colder than 9°C on Tuesday.

Looking ahead the week will remain mainly dry and cloudy but as it stands it is not forecast to rain in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There is potential for showers across the North East but Hartlepool looks set to avoid it.

The Met Office’s outlook for the region says: “Brisk winds with showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but drier and brighter later Thursday. Occasionally heavy rain and strong winds during Thursday night and Friday morning, then brighter, but windy.”