Chilly temperatures with a chance of rain - what the weather has in store for Hartlepool
Experts predict it is going to feel colder than temperatures reached over the weekend, but Hartlepool will see the sun on Monday.
Monday, October 28 is set for a clear and sunny morning, but with clouds making their way inland expect this to change to light showers in the late afternoon.
Despite maximum temperatures reaching 7°C it is likely, hats and scarves will still be needed as experts predict it’s going to feel colder than temperatures reached over the weekend. Minimum temperatures will drop to a low 5°C.
Here is your hour-by-hour forecast showing what to expect across Monday, October 28.
6am: Clear night. 5°C.
7am: Clear night. 5°C.
8am: Sunny day. 5°C.
9am: Sunny day. 6°C
10am: Sunny day. 7°C
11am: Sunny day. 7°C
12pm: Sunny day. 8°C
1pm: Cloudy. 10% chance of rain. 8°C
2pm: Sunny intervals. 8°C
3pm: Cloudy. 10% chance of rain. 8°C
4pm: Overcast. 10% chance of rain. 8°C
5pm: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. 7°C.
6pm: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. 7°C.
7pm: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. 7°C.
8pm: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. 7°C.
9pm: Partly cloudy. 6°C.
10pm: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. 7°C.
11pm: Partly cloudy. 7°C.
It will be a frosty start to Tuesday, October 29, but there will be some sun and even some coastal showers. Overnight frosts and long sunny spells are expected on Wednesday, October 30. Clouds and outbreaks of rain are possible on Thursday, October 31.